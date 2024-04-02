Probate — Susan Kollbaum
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN D. KOLLBAUM, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR057214
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR,AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Susan D. Kollbaum, Deceased, who died on or about June 19, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on March 13, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Susan D. Kollbaum, deceased, bearing date of May 11, 1994, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Timothy L. Kollbaum was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated March 18, 2024.
Timothy L. Kollbaum, Executor of Estate
21364 Oak Avenue
Turin, IA 51040
Attorney for estate:
W.E. (Gene) Collins
Murphy, Collins & McGill, PLC
Attorneys at Law
38 First Avenue NW
P.O. Box 526
Le Mars, IA 51031
Date of second publication
April 4, 2024
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 28, 2024
and Thursday, April 4, 2024