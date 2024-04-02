Probate — Susan Kollbaum

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN D. KOLLBAUM, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR057214

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR,AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Susan D. Kollbaum, Deceased, who died on or about June 19, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on March 13, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Susan D. Kollbaum, deceased, bearing date of May 11, 1994, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Timothy L. Kollbaum was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated March 18, 2024.

Timothy L. Kollbaum, Executor of Estate

21364 Oak Avenue

Turin, IA 51040

Attorney for estate:

W.E. (Gene) Collins

Murphy, Collins & McGill, PLC

Attorneys at Law

38 First Avenue NW

P.O. Box 526

Le Mars, IA 51031

Date of second publication

April 4, 2024

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2024

and Thursday, April 4, 2024