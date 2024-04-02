Roberta “Bert” Conyers, 88, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

Roberta “Bert” Conyers was born on January 25, 1936, in the middle of the Moore mix; during a blizzard.

Born in Mapleton, IA, Bert moved to Des Moines, IA, during her first-grade year with her family and then returned to Mapleton for her third-grade year. She went on to graduate from Maple Valley High School with the class of 1954.

On November 13, 1955, in the St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton, Bert married the love of her life Robert L. “Bob” Conyers, in the same church where she was baptized and confirmed. The couple called Mapleton home and were blessed with three children: Patty, Carrie, and Robert R.

As a young girl, Bert worked at the local dry cleaners. In the 70’s she owned and operated the Clothes Shack. She also worked at Van’s Clothing Store, Fiesta Foods, and Conyer’s Music. Bert loved working with the public and visiting with old friends and making new ones.

Together Bert and Bob liked going for long drives. They drove across many states including Canada, either on their motorcycle or later in life, their convertible making many dear friends along the way. After retiring the couple enjoyed going south to Orange Beach, AL, where they enjoyed: golfing, listening to great music, eating delectable food, exploring, and spending time with their family and friends.

Bert always looked forward to her Thursday morning coffee group at the Beef-n-Brew. She also liked golfing, reading, shopping for the latest fashion and shoes, getting pedicures, traveling, and family vacations. Bert treasured every moment spent with family.

At 81 years young, Bert attended her first concert (Garth Brooks) in Sioux Falls, SD, with her two daughters and two granddaughters, she had a BLAST! She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, Robert “Bob” Conyers of Mapleton, IA; children Patty (Steve) Medina of Mapleton, IA, Carrie (Andy) Rosauer of Anthon, IA, and Robert R. (Athena) Conyers of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren: Nick (Tara) Churchill of Moundridge, KS, Jesse (Amanda) Medina of St. Joe, MO, Tony (Danielle) Jensen of Moville, IA, Lindsy (Mike) Umbach of Anthon, IA, Megan (Kelcee) Green of Overton, NE, Molly (Jeremiah) Bakker of Holstein, IA, Derek (Taylor) Conyers of LeMars, IA, Dezirae (Dustin) Riedemann of Remsen, IA, Alexx (Stephanie) Conyers of Sioux City, IA, Panagiotis Conyers of Sioux City, IA, and Konstantinos Conyers of Sioux City, IA; great grandchildren: Payton (Abrialle) Churchill, Logan and Heath Churchill, Maverick and Lillyana Medina, Dallas, Logan, and Kaytlin Jensen, Josie and Brock Umbach, Braxton, Brody and Brooklyn Green, Jessa Bakker, Leo, Beau, and Remi Pangelina, Kayden and Olivia Riedmann, and Franklin Conyers; great great grandson Nicholas Churchill; siblings Francis (Wendall) Hanson, Jerry (Pat) Moore and Jim (Judy) Moore; extended family and friends.

Bert was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Alice (Evenson) Moore; in-laws Russell and Clara (Koenigs) Conyers; siblings Rolland, Bev, and Roger Moore; and many dear friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Mapleton City Library or St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton in honor of Bert.