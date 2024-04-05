Correctionville City Council Agenda — April 8, 2024

AGENDA

CORRECTIONVILLE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

COMMUNITY BUILDING

Monday, April 8, 2024; 7:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL: Alioth, Beazley, Heilman, Mammen, Petty.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Items may be added for discussion only; no action is permissible until the next regular City Council meeting or until a special City Council Meeting is called.

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Minutes of the March 11, 2024, regular meeting and March 25th, 2024 and March 25th, 2024, special meetings.

2. Bills as listed.

3. Reports as filed.

4. Approval of liquor license for Correctionville Emergency Responders and City of Correctionville pending all paperwork is filed correctly.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Anyone wishing to speak for 5 minutes.

BUSINESS

1. Sheriff’s Report.

2. Maintenance Report. Action items included.

3. Fire and Rescue Report.

4. Clerk’s Report. Action items included.

5. Public Hearing on the Sale of the 1997 Ford.

6. Resolution approving the sale of the 1997 Ford.

7. Public Hearing on the Sale of the 2005 Chevy K1500.

8. Resolution approving the sale of the 2005 Chevy K1500.

9. Public Hearing on the Sale of Lot 8, Nelle Belle Addition to the Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

10. Resolution approving the sale of Lot 8, Nelle Belle Addition.

11. Public Hearing on the Sale of Lot 6 & 7, Nelle Belle Addition to the Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

12. Resolution approving the sale of Lot 6 & 7, Nelle Belle Addition.

13. Amanda Goodenow, ISG – Finalize of PER for water project.

14. Public hearing on the authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder.

15. Resolu􀆟on ins􀆟tu􀆟ng proceedings to take addi􀆟onal ac􀆟on.

16. Discussion on changes to Ordinance 161, vacant and abandoned buildings.

17. Resolution to approve fee schedule for building permits.

18. Consider the first reading of Ordinance 745-2024, adding a new Section 90.19, entitled non-public wells.

19. Consider the first reading of Ordinance 746-2024, amending Chapter 160, subsections 160.01 through 160.09 Floodplain Ordinance.

20. Consider the first reading of Ordinance 747-2024, amending Chapter 56.02 License Fees.

21. Consider the first reading of Ordinance 748-2024, amending Correctionville code of ordinances, chapter 92.02 Water Rates.

22. Consider the first reading of Ordinance 749-2024, amending Correctionville code of ordinances, chapter 99.07 Sewer User Charge.

23. Action on liquor license options, City of Correctionville.

24. Action on employee wages for FY2024-2025.

25. Action on personnel manual changes.

26. Transfer of funds sewer to sewer force main.

27. Resolution to approve updates to current investment policy.

28. Resolution to approve corrections to depositories names.

29. Public Hearing – Proposed Budget FY 2024/25.

30. Consider adoption of Proposed Budget FY 2024/25.

31. Set time, date, and place for public hearing for FY2023/2024 City Budget Amendment.

32. CEDCORP – Housing Grant.

OTHER BUSINESS

Building Permits Issued for March.

Jeff & Rhonda Moss, 601 13th Street, building permit for an attached garage.

Kyle & Jessica Baldwin, 1102 Megans Way, building permit for a garden shed.

Randy Kirchner, 403 Birch, building permit for a detached garage. Recommend the setback to be 7ft from the ally.

David & Beverly Berry, 305 2nd Street, building permit for a new home.

ADJOURN

April Putzier, City Clerk, City of Correctionville