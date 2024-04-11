Vernon L. Ohlendorf, 92 of Loveland, Colorado formerly of Kingsley, IA, passed January 11, 2024, Loveland Colorado.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery followed by a light lunch at the funeral home. Visitation begins 9:00 a.m. Saturday will the family present at the funeral home.

Vernon was born to Louis and Alice (Knight) Ohlendorf in Le Mars, Iowa and attended school in a one room building in Kingsley. His younger brothers Ronald and David preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty Ruth (Leonard) and their two children Kirk Vernon Ohlendorf, and Debra June Soucy along with five grandchildren (Daniel Ohlendorf, twins Shea and Tyler Ohlendorf, Matthew Soucy & Nicole Edwards) and five great-grandchildren (Brooke, Landon, Logan, and Luke Ohlendorf, and Ivy Edwards).

While attending Wayne State College, Vern served in the National Guard. He worked many decades thereafter in the evolving computer industry for IBM, Memorex, and Intel among others. In retirement he enjoyed working as a real estate agent in Groveland, California along with spending many days in Yosemite National Park with kids and grandkids. After a move to Tucson, Arizona, he and Betty relocated to Loveland, Colorado.

Vern loved riding motorcycles, both on and off road, along with bicycling. He also loved sailing his Hobie Cat and piloting a speed boat on Pine Mountain Lake and Lake Don Pedro in California. Always an active member within the Lutheran church, he taught Sunday school and served on various church committees.

We celebrate that Vern is at home now with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!