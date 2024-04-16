Bronson Sold Waste Collection Rates

Bronson City Council

AN ORDINANCE FIXING AND ADOPTING AMENDED SOLID WASTE COLLECTION RATES IN THE CITY OF BRONSON.

City Code Section 6-1.13 is hereby amended increasing the per receptacle charge by two dollars and fifty cents per month per container as follows:

6-1.13 SCHEDULE OF FEES. There shall be collected by the city for its services in collecting garbage and rubbish, the following mandatory charges collected monthly following the period for which the charge is due from each property which has a dwelling or commercial structure thereon unless exempted. The charge shall be paid by the property owner unless the occupant shall have paid the charge within three (3) months of due date.

Landfill fee for either a single large container or a single small container shall be $6.00 per month. For any household with more than one container the fee shall be $6.00 per month times the number of containers.

The per receptacle costs:

Single receptacle Standard size: $14.50 per month. Single receptacle Large size: $16.50 per month.

Any combination of Standard and Large receptacles shall be charged as multiples of the above rates for the periods of time such services are required.

First Reading:.February 13, 2024

Second Reading: March 12, 2024

Third Reading: April 9, 2024

MAYOR

/s/ Jason Garnand

Jason Garnand, Mayor

ATTEST: CITY CLERK

/s/ Lindy Jessen

Lindy Jenssen, City Clerk

Published in The Record