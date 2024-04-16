Kenneth Eugene Hansen, 94, of Rincon, Georgia (formerly of Battle Creek and Sioux City, Iowa) passed away after a short illness on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Memorial University Medical Center of Savannah, Georgia.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Anthon Community Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay Minister Shirley Nelson will officiate.

The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.

The Battle Creek, Iowa, native graduated from East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, then served in the Iowa Air National Guard, before joining the US Air Force, serving from 1948 – 1952. He was a 50 year member of the American Legion in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and a member of the Sioux City Shriners.

Ken worked for Blue Cross & Blue Shield for 30 years before retiring to Bella Vista, Arkansas. There, he became a member of United Lutheran Church for 20 years before moving to Rincon, GA, in 2010. He attended Zion Lutheran Church in Guyton. Ken loved bowling, fishing, golfing, playing softball, boating and many other activities that kept him active.

He was preceded in death by his, parents, Soren & Helen Hansen; two sisters; a brother; and two grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sandra Hansen; children, Jennifer Stokes (Gary), Maryanne Beardsley, Charles Hansen, Vernon Chase, Edward Hansen, and Michelle Woolworth (Todd); grandchildren, Brandon Stokes, Tyler Stokes, Gage Hansen, Ben Koetters, Kirstan Koetters, Parker Koetters, Brayden Chase, Zoe Woolworth, Alyssa Woolworth, and Madeline Woolworth; 5 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Koetters, Jameson Calderon, Elliot Koetters, Evelyn Koetters, and Gwendolyn Koetters; numerous nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be given to the charity of your choice.