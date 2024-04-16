Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — April 22, 2024

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

2nd BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, April 22nd, 2024

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

C. SECOND BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for FY 2025……Attachment #1

II. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring…………Enclosure B1

B. Board Policy Review…………..Enclosure B2

C. New Phone System Bid Plan.Enclosure B3

D. 28E Contracts with Western Iowa Tech for 2024-2025 School Year…………………………Enclosure B4

E. 2024-2025 Master Contract…Enclosure B5

III. Announcements

A. Next Regular Meeting- Monday, May 13, 2024, 7:00 PM- in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 18, 2024