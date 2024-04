Nina Osborne, 89, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on April 10, 2024. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Anthon Community Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Committal services will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Community Methodist Church of Anthon.