Page 7 — Helen Maxwell’s Historical 1896 Quilt

Helen Maxwell’s 1896 friendship quilt contains signatures from historical figures such as William McKinley, William Jennings Bryan and more. Read part in in last week’s Record (April 11) and part 2 in this week’s issue (April 18) — both on page 7.

   

 

