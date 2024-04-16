Taylor Campbell, 32, of Moville, passed away on April 9, 2024.

A celebration of life was held on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial was at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Taylor K. Campbell was born July 31, 1991 in Sioux City, Iowa to Charles Campbell and Teresa (Dohren) Safford. He was a lifelong resident of Moville, Iowa and graduated from Woodbury Central High School.

Taylor was loved by his coworkers at the 4-Way Stop Shop in Moville. He previously worked at Wal-Mart in Omaha, NE. He loved movies, especially ones by Marvel, video games and YouTube. He also enjoyed walking, telling jokes and spending time with family. He was the best soul ever; kind, honest, brave and loyal to a fault. He was loving and full of hope and peace.

Taylor is survived by his father, Chuck (Lori) Campbell of Moville, IA; mother, Teresa (Paul) Safford of Gulfport, FL; brother, Nathan (Alyssa) Campbell and their daughter, Nola Jae of Moville, IA.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Robert Charles Campbell, Sr. and Shirley Campbell, and Henry and Clara Graber and Reuben and Margaret Schantz; grandparents, Robert Charles Campbell, Jr., Don and Mary Truman and Kenneth Dohren.

