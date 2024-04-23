Ann Dunne, 72, of Kingsley, passed away April 18, 2024 at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Kingsley. Visitation will be Wednesday, 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 6:00 p.m. and a Rosary being said at 4:00 p.m. all at St. Michael Catholic Church. Rohde Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.

Ann Carmela Stratton was born on April 1, 1952, in Kingsley, IA, the daughter of Robert and Patricia Stratton. On June 23, 1973, she married William Dunne Jr. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kingsley. To this union, Bill and Ann were blessed with a son, Cory, and three daughters, Nicole, Jenni, and Gina.

Ann was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost and loved spending time with her family. She especially loved her role as Nana, her grandchildren brought her so much joy and happiness. She adored them so much, and always made sure they felt how deeply they were loved by their Nana and Papa. Ann also loved her sweet dog Charlie, they were always together, and you would often see them going for car rides, whether it was to get the mail at the post office, to pick up Bill at the farm, or maybe a quick trip to Target. The Iowa Hawkeyes are also her favorite, she never missed a game, and was always cheering them on. Ann loved her home, beautiful flowers, her favorite perfumes, pretty clothes, and choosing the perfect gift for her grandkids. She also took pride in her strong Catholic faith.

Ann was the heart and soul of our family and home and devoted her life to us. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, whose life touched us all. She will be dearly missed by all of us, and her love will always be present.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Bill Dunne; one son, Cory and Mindy Dunne of Kingsley, IA and their children Camryn (Zane) Seuser of Ankeny , IA, Hayden of Iowa City, IA, and Liam of Kingsley, IA; and three daughters, Nicole and Charlie Curran of Dakota Dunes, SD and their children Olivia, Anna, and Christian; Jenni and Mike Galles of Dakota Dunes, SD and their three children Bella, William, and Jack; Gina and Jeremy Sitzmann of Kingsley, Iowa and their children Jordyn and Brynn; her sister Mary Renner of LeMars, IA; sister-in-law Carol Dunne of Sioux City, IA, and brother-in-law Ron Dunne of Westminster, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann was proceeded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia Stratton, and sister Regina; Father and Mother-in-law, Bill, and Edna Dunne; and in-laws Phyllis and Jerry Meister and Jerry Dunne.