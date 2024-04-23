Clifford Porsch

Clifford “Snooks” Porsch, 85, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, as his

pastor, sister and a great nephew comforted him.

Cliff was born on August 10, 1938, and was the son of William and Geneva (Richardson) Porsch.

He graduated from Kingsley Pierson high school and spent some time in the Army National

Guard before returning to the family homestead to farm their land. He immensely enjoyed the

work of farming. He retired approximately ten years ago and moved to the Floyd House

Assisted Living Facility in Sergeant Bluff, IA. He loved living there and the staff and residents

became fast friends and his second family.

He enjoyed his Chevy & GMC pickups, car magazines and John Deere tractors.

He is survived by his sister, Karen Hansen, niece Tonya Vakulskas (Jeff), great nephews Jesse,

Kelsey and Jake Vakulskas and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Geneva.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Floyd House staff and residents for

their companionship and compassion.