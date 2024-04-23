James “Bob” Griffith, 94 of Kingsley passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, IA.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 22 at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley. Burial followed at Kingsley Cemetery with a military graveside service conducted by the U.S. Army and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley.

James Robert Griffith was born May 10, 1929, to Lloyd H. and Mabel (Warren) Griffith at the family farm in rural Kingsley. He attended Garfield #1 country school through 8th grade and also attended Vacation Bible School there. He graduated from Kingsley High School in 1946.

In 1951, he enlisted in the National Guard and was assistant gunner on a 4.2 mortar. He then went to the U. S. Army and was stationed at White Sands, New Mexico. There he drove a missile truck in the 330th Field Artillery Battery. At White Sands Proving Grounds, he trained on a truck-mounted rocket. He then entered the Army Reserves, and spent a total of ten years in service to his country.

He returned home and farmed with his father and brother Warren “Pete” for many years. He was a member of the Kingsley Methodist Church for nearly all his life, serving on the Administration Board and also as head usher for 25 years.

He spent countless hours supporting the local basketball and softball teams, and his nieces’ and nephews’ activities as well. He kept stats on many teams for his own records and enjoyment. One of his most memorable times was the trip to the United Kingdom in 1999. Meeting and visiting with his relatives in Wales was such an enjoyable and unforgettable experience for him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Mabel, sister Gwen Bierman, brothers Warren “Pete” and Wyman Griffith, brothers-in-law John Bierman and Lloyd Keck, sister-in-law Emma Lou Griffith, nephews Jerry Bierman, Dennis Bierman, Randall Lee Griffith, Rick Griffith, and niece Theresa Griffith.

Surviors include his sister Colleen Keck, sister-in-law Betty Griffith, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.