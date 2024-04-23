John Keith Miller passed away on Friday, April. 19, 2024 at Lawton Senior Living.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Lawton, IA with Pastor Robert Zellmer officiating. Burial followed at Banner Cemetery in Lawton. Graveside military honors were conducted by Wink-Sparks, American Legion Post 303 of Moville, IA. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA.

John was born on November 4th, 1944 at home in Early, IA to Albert and Pearl (Clayton) Miller. He went to school at Odebolt – Arthur Community and graduated in 1963. He went into the army reserves right out of high school. When he got home he married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Lonna Albers on January 24, 1965 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Odebolt, IA.

John helped his dad farm and worked for his cousin, Verlyn Miller in Early, IA in plumbing and heating, until November of 1965 when they moved to Davenport, IA as John began working for American Prosthetics in orthodics. They were blessed with a daughter, Tracy Lorraine and soon after moved to Walcott and welcomed 2 more children, Tiffany Lane and Shane Albert. The family became foster parents for many newborns for a period of five years. They moved to Lawton, IA in 1981 as John was transferred to the office in Sioux City, IA. He retired at the age of sixty-three due to his health.

He was an elder at Bethel Lutheran Church, and a superintendent of rabbits for the Woodbury County Fair. He was very involved in 4-H with his kids and a member of the Winks-Sparks, American Legion Post 303 in Moville, IA. In his early years he loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and baking. Later he enjoyed bird watching, reading books, watching movies, and doing jigsaw puzzles. His passion was coloring Easter eggs, carving jack-o-lanterns, and baking Christmas cookies, bread and cinnamon rolls with his children, then his grandchildren and finally with his great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lonna, of 59 years; daughters, Tracy (Jeff) Kunkel, Tiffany (Al Mockler) Schultzen; and son, Shane (Amy) Miller; grandchildren; Levi (Tiffany) Keleher, Braeden (Gabby) Kunkel, Lexi (Josh Gross) Kunkel, Ty Kunkel, Ridge Kunkel, Brekken (Carre) Roberts, Bryce Schultzen, Ian, Aiden, and Emma Miller; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Chloe Konye, Knox Keleher, Theodore and Boone Kunkel and Braelyn Roberts; a sister, Freida (Les) Stehr; sister-in-law, Kathy Miller and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George Miller and Harold Miller.