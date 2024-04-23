Private family services were held for Maurice J. Arvin, 93, of Moville, at the Correctionville Cemetery. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Maurice passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

Maurice Jermone Arvin was born March 29, 1931 at home in Alfordsville, Indiana. He was the fifth child of 14 born to Ottis Ulysses and Leona (Huls) Arvin. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years where he took part in four atomic bomb tests on Marshall Island on Enewetak Atoll.

Maurice married the love of his life, Beverly Beers on September 29, 1957. They were the parents of four children.

He worked for Westen Engineering and Hirschback Motor Lines. He also owned and operated the Mobil Station in Anthon, the Coast to Coast store in Mapleton and the Safri Motel in Clinton, MO. In his free time Maurice loved to hunt and fish and play poker with family. He was known for his quick, dry sense of humor. He was a member of the Moville United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Beverly; sons, Clyde (Crystal) of Mt. Vernon, MO, Robert of Denver, CO; Wesley (Kim) of Crooks, SD; daughter, Marcie (Corey) Gussman of Moore, OK; nine grandchildren, Christopher Arvin, Vanessa (Mario) Perales, Courtney (Chris) Lynde, Cheyenne (Kyle) Cota, Chance (Cadence) Arvin, Noah (Kristin) Gussman, Zoe Gussman (fiancée Bryce Duke), Zachary Arvin and Austin Arvin; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way; one sister, Linda (Dan) Fitch of Alfordsville, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; brothers, Jack, Clyde, Linus, Gene, Leslie, Max, Vaughn, and Danny; and sisters, Corrinna, Dovie, Donna and Galelah.

