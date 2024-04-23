MVAO Agenda — May 9, 2024

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Wednesday, May 8th, 2024

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes Attachment #1

C. Financial Summary Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills Attachment #3

E. Activity Account Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program

Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Enclosure B1

B. Certified Staff Handbook

Enclosure B2

C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos and Child Abuse Investigator Enclosure B3

D. Board Policy Review 505.5

Enclosure B4

E. Non-Certified & Administrative Contracts Enclosure B5

F. Girls’ Wrestling Contract for 2024-2025 Enclosure B6

G. Shared Contract with NWAEA for social worker Enclosure B7

H. Facilities Budget Proposal for 2024-2025 Enclosure B8

V. Reports

A. Principal Reports Enclosure D1

B. Superintendent’s Report Enclosure D2

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Approval of 2024-2025 General & Building-Level Handbooks

B. Registration Fees and Meal Prices for 2024-2025

C. Milk Bids for 2024-2025

VII. Announcements

A. Commencement- 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 19th, 2024 at MVAOCOU High School Gymnasium

B. Next Meeting- Monday, June 10th, 2024 in Anthon

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 2, 2024