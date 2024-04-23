Nina Osborne, 89, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Holstein Assisted Living of Holstein, Iowa. couple lived in Anthon and raised three children: Cindy, Sherman, and Willie. They moved in 1978 after remodeling a home on an acreage near Anthon where they farmed a few acres and had livestock. Nina also worked outside of the home as a teller at First State Bank. In 1988, Ernie passed away, but Nina remained at the acreage until 1996, when she sold the acreage to their son, Sherman and his wife Sally.

Nina returned to the home where she and Ernie raised their family in Anthon after a remodel. Nina continued her long and distinguished career at First State Bank, attaining the role of Senior Vice President. She also served as secretary to the bank’s Board of Directors, was the bank’s insurance agent, and was an independently licensed insurance representative. She met with many clients on a weekly and as-needed basis at First State Bank’s Ida Grove branch. Nina was a hardworking woman of integrity who highly valued honesty. After her 38-year tenure with the bank, Nina retired on December 31, 1999.

After retirement, Nina enjoyed her time participating in various card clubs, The Red Hat Society, and visiting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and friends as well as keeping her home. Nina was an active member of the Community Methodist Church of Anthon.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Cindy Anfinson of Iowa City, IA, Sherman (Sally) Osborne of Anthon, IA and Willie (Ann) Osborne of Sac City, IA; 9 grandchildren: Shawn (Erin) Anfinson, Ariane (Garen) Carpenter, Brad (Meghan) Anfinson, Tiffany Osborne, Travis (Shona Klingensmith) Osborne, Trisha (Jason) Theisen, Sara (B.J.) Kolbe, Scot (Rhiannon) Osborne, Jeff (Lacy) Osborne; 15 great-grandchildren: Elliot, Ashton, Brielle, Aalijah, Oakley, Jaycie, Trace, Chance, Zachary, Ty, Katelyn, Boe, Talan, Brielle, Collyns, and a 16th on the way; other dear relatives and many wonderful friends.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Lena Harrison; her husband Ernie Osborne; brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Jean Harrison; sister and brother-in-law Reita and Edwin Hall; and son-in-law Gregg Anfinson.