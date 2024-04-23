Probate — Clifford Porsch
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLIFFORD M. PORSCH, Deceased
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Clifford M. Porsch, Deceased, who died on or about April 17, 2024:
You are hereby notified that on April 18, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Clifford M. Porsch, deceased, bearing date of March 12, 2014 , was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Karen Hansen was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: April 18, 2024
/S/ Karen Hansen
Karen Hansen, Executor of Estate
4230 Hickory Lane, Apt. 611
Sioux City, IA 51106
/S/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814
Attorney for Executor
Thompson Law Office, LLP
4 East 2nd Street, PO Box 219
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication
May 2, 2024
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 25, 2024
and Thursday, May 2, 2024