Ramona “Mona” Plendl

Ramona “Mona” A. (Uhl) Plendl, 83, of Kingsley, Iowa passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Kingsley Specialty Care.



Ramona was born November 19, 1940, to Lester and Gertrude (Garvin) Uhl. She grew up in Sioux City, Iowa graduating from Bishop Heelan High School in 1959. She met Richard “Dick” Plendl at the Old Timers Dance in Sioux City. Together they enjoyed going to dances around the area. Dick and Mona were engaged in September 1962 prior to Dick going into the US Army. They were married two years later when Dick was discharged from the Army. Dick and Ramona were wed on January 25, 1964, in Sioux City, IA at St. Joesph Catholic Church.

Ramona was a stay-at-home mom, when the kids went to school she worked as a “lunch lady” for the Kingsley-Pierson Schools. She had also worked for National Foods. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

Ramona enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, flowers and decorating her home for each holiday. She followed all her grandkids in their sports and was an avid watcher of golf. She followed the Iowa Hawkeyes and was also known to enjoy a few pulls on a slot machine. She will be missed by her children and grandchildren. Mona was deaf most of her life, now she can hear her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. What a JOY!

Ramona is survived by her daughter, SuzAnne (Tim) Mahrt and their family, Dexter (Katie) Mahrt, Remi, Brexley, and Malakai, Dallin (Samantha) Mahrt, and DeAndra (Michael) Wright, Lee; son, Norman (Lisa) Plendl and their family, Derek (Rachel) Plendl, Hailey, Mitchell (Abby Bohenkamp) Plendl, Braelynn , and Brooklyn; daughter, Rhonda (Eric) Glick and their family, Justin (Megan) Galles, baby Galles on the way, Tyler (Taylor) Galles, Talon, and Jacob (Special friend, Riley): sister, Luann Bertrand and a brother, Patrick Uhl ; sisters-in-law, Agnes Uhl and Lynn Uhl; in-laws, Robert(Ann) Plendl, Wayne (Gloria) Plendl, Bonita Davison, Cindy Thomas and Shelly (Gayle) Schweitzberger.

Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Plendl (October 3, 2022), her parents, Lester and Gertrude Uhl, parents-in-law, Alvin and Elvera Plendl, brothers and sisters, Norma (Richard) Brown, Ronald Uhl, Dave Uhl, Marlene (Leigh) Stull, Monk Thomas, Dean Davison and DeeJay Davison.