Pages 1 & 7 — Colton Griffith at Iowa Capitol; Ron Hink Order of the Dragon Award By Editor | April 24, 2024 | 0 Woodbury Central 5th grader Colton Griffin attended the Governor’s Cattlemen at the Capitol, and Ron Hink recently received the Order of the Dragon Award. Read Lisa Fouts’ stories on pages 1 & 7 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 14, 15 & 16 — Golf & Track; Jerry Giese Column April 24, 2024 | No Comments » What’s Cooking with Pam Clark — Orange Scones, Queen Elizabeth Cake April 16, 2024 | No Comments » Page One — MRHD Grants; Civics Bee; K-P/RV Sharing Agreement April 16, 2024 | No Comments »