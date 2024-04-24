 Skip to content

Pages 1 & 7 — Colton Griffith at Iowa Capitol; Ron Hink Order of the Dragon Award

| |

Woodbury Central 5th grader Colton Griffin attended the Governor’s Cattlemen at the Capitol, and Ron Hink recently received the Order of the Dragon Award. Read Lisa Fouts’ stories on pages 1 & 7 of The Record.

 

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment